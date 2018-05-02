BJP leaders booked for celebrating Bihar poll victory violating Covid-19 rules

Nagpur: Ganeshpeth police have booked city BJP leaders and workers for gathering in large numbers without permission and celebrating victory in Bihar polls violating Covid-19 guidelines.

The leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday gathered at the party’s head office near Gandhisagar Lake and celebrated the victory in Bihar elections. The leaders violated the corona protocol by not keeping social distancing and not wearing masks at public places.

Those who have been booked include City BJP President and MLC Pravin Datke, Dr Vikas Mahatme, Rajya Sabha Member; MLAs Krishna Khopde, Mohan Mate, Vikas Kumbhare, City BJYM President Jitendrasingh Thakur, Shivani Dani, Sanjay Bangale, Ram Ambulkar, Sunil Mitra, Adv Dharmpal Meshram, Archana DehankarAshwini Jichkar, Bhojraj Dumbe, Nita Thakre, Chetna Tank, Kishor Palandurkar, Sanjay Awachat, Vinod Kanhere, Kishan Gawande, Dayashankar Tiwari, Pragati Patil, Parendra Patle, Sanjay Wadhwani, Sanjay Mahajan, Sanjay Balpande, Lala Qureshi, Shakti Thakur, Pawan Tiwari, Manish Meshram, Surendra Yadav and others.

Ganeshpeth API Wadaskar, based on a complaint lodged by Woman Police Sepoy Swati Ramesh Kumbhalkar (35), registered an offence against the BJP leaders and workers under Sections 143, 188, 169, 170, of the IPC read with Section 51(B) of Disaster Management Act and Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act.