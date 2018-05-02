Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Sat, Jul 25th, 2020
    Over 8,200 Maha cops infected by COVID-19

    Over 8,200 police personnel have contracted coronavirus infection in Maharashtra so far, while 93, including seven officers, have succumbed to it, an official said on Saturday.

    As per official data, more than 8,200 personnel tested positive for coronavirus while implementing prohibitory orders, of which 6,314 recovered from the infection.

    A total of 1,1611 infected personnel, including 214 officers, are currently recuperating at various hospitals, the official said.

    Of the 93 deaths reported in the department, Mumbai police alone accounted for more than 52 fatalities, he said.

    At least 2,07,543 offences have been registered in Maharashtra since the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed on March 22 to contain the viral spread, the official said.

    The police have arrested 31,671 persons for violation of lockdown norms during the period, he said.

    Apart from this, fines to the tune of Rs 16.87 crore were collected from lockdown violators, till date, he said.

