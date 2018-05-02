Over 78,000 farmers pay Rs 64 crore towards pending power bills

Nagpur: Taking advantage of 66% rebate in pending power bills, around 78,000 farmers paid pending power bills to the tune of over Rs 64 crore under Mahakrishi Urja Policy-2020. According to the policy, 33% percent of the amount will be spent for development of villages while 33% amount will be spent for development works in the districts.

Farmers in Vidarbha accorded an overwhelming response to Mahavitaran’s Mahakrishi Urja Dhoran-2020. The policy is receiving good response in Mahavitaran’s Nagpur, Akola, Amravati, Gondia and Chandrapur Zones. For the success and promotion of the policy, a team of Mahavitaran officials including Nagpur Division Chief Engineer Dilip Dodke, Gondia Division Chief Engineer Sukhdev Sherkar, Amravati Division Chief Engineer Suchitra Gujar, Chandrapur Division Chief Engineer Sunil Deshpande, Akola Division Chief Engineer Anil Doye and all other engineers, Jan Mitras, technical and non-technical employees are working hard under the guidance of the In-Charge Regional Director of Nagpur Zone Suhas Rangari.

Mahavitaran has so far organized 358 Grahak Melavas, 206 Gram Sabhas, 175 consumer contact campaigns across the Vidarbha for success and promotion of the policy.

In Nagpur Zone, 21,412 farmers paid Rs 18.95 crore towards clearing pending power bills. Following are the figures in other zones: Chandrapur Zone: 21,660 farmers, paid amount Rs 15.41 crore. Gondia: 12,792 farmers, Rs 11.10 crore. Akola: 13,062 farmers – Rs 8.67 crore. Amravati: 9640 farmers — Rs 10.18 crore.

The State Government had announced a 33% concession for farmers with pending electricity bills who clear 50% of their arrears by March 2022. The additional 50% of the bill would be waived. The State Cabinet recently approved an amnesty scheme under which discounts and concessions will be given to agricultural consumers to clear a huge number of outstanding electricity bills.