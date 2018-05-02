NMC stops sticking posters at homes of Covid +ve patients citing SC order

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has stopped pasting stickers at the residences of Covid-19 positive patients in home isolation citing a Supreme Court order in this connection.

According to NMC sources, a complaint was lodged with Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B pointing out that pasting stickers on residences was against the Supreme Court order. As per the apex court order, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) will have to issue an order under Disaster Management Act if stickers are to be pasted on the entrance gate of the residence of Covid patients in home isolation. Subsequently, NMC has decided to stop it.

Earlier, the civic body was sticking posters at homes of corona positive patients as it was found that a few positive patients were roaming in the city. A couple of Covid patients had even travelled to other districts and states. As per NMC, violation of home isolation guidelines was one of the reasons behind the spike in cases in March. Taking a serious view, the NMC had on March 18 started pasting ‘Positive Covid-19 Patient In Home Isolation’ stickers, mentioning the patient’s name, period of home isolation etc.

The civic body had also engaged flying squads to keep watch on people in home isolation. These squads were identifying homes with the help of the stickers. There is a provision of Rs 5,000 fine in case of violation of home isolation norms, followed by FIR. The stickers also used to caution visitors such as NMC sanitary workers, vendors, salesmen, meter reading boys etc about Covid positive patients in home isolation.