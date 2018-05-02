Over 6,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 registered in Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported a rise in Covid-19 cases yesterday. The state’s public health department said over 6,000 fresh cases were registered in the last 24 hours, a highest single day count in over three months. The number of active coronavirus cases rose to 44,765. At least 44 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 51,713 in Maharashtra.

Mumbai’s caseload increased by 823, taking the financial capital’s cumulative total to 3,17,310.

Meanwhile, the state government has said that the new strains of coronavirus found in UK, South Africa and Brazil have not been detected in Amravati, Yavatmal and Satara which are emerging as new hotspots. AIR correspondent reports that the health department has said that in view of increase in cases in Pune, Satara, Amravati and Yavatmal districts genome sequencing of coronavirus samples from these areas was carried out.

Four samples each from Satara, Yavatmal and Amravati were tested at B J Medical College laboratory in Pune.No mutation similar to that found in new strains in the UK, South Africa or Brazil was observed. Similarly, no mutation in genome was found in 12 samples from Pune district.

However, some more samples from Amravati and Yavatmal have been sent for genome testing to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology and National Centre for Cell Science. On the other hand, more than 14 thousand healthcare and frontline workers were inoculated with the Covid 19 vaccine yesterday.