Over 5000 girls, women went missing in 5 months: Deshmukh raises issue in Assembly

Nagpur/Mumbai: Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh raised the issue of thousands of women and girls gone missing from the State on the second day of the monsoon session of the State Legislature in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Terming the development as ‘shocking’, the senior NCP leader said in just five months, from January to May this year, 5,610 women and girls have gone missing in the State. Stressing that it’s a cause for concern, Deshmukh said about 2,200 went missing in March alone. “An average 70 women go missing in Maharashtra every day with Pune topping the list,” said Deshmukh.

He requested Speaker Rahul Narwekar to stop the day’s work to discuss this serious issue in detail in the Assembly.

According to reports, the issue was first brought to the fore by the State’s Police Department which released the list of missing women and girls. Between January 1 and March 31 alone, 3,594 girls and women aged 16 to 35 went missing.

“Many were victims of gender-based violence, human trafficking and forced marriages. The numbers sent shockwaves across the state,” they said.

NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar had also raised the issue last month while targeting the BJP-Shiv Sena Government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

