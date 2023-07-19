Newly appointed Nagpur BJP President Bunty Kukde aims for stronger party and city development

Nagpur: Jitendra Kukde, popularly known as Bunty, has taken on the role of Nagpur City BJP President with a pledge to strengthen the party in the city.

Expressing his gratitude, Kukde extended his thanks to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and Pravin Datke for entrusting him with this responsibility.

In an exclusive conversation with Nagpur Today, Kukde shared his vision for the party and the city.

Kukde acknowledged the invaluable guidance provided by Gadkari, Fadnavis, Bawankule, and Datke, which has contributed to the remarkable development of Nagpur. After nine years of BJP rule at the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), the city has witnessed significant progress. Noteworthy achievements include the transformation of Nagpur into a Smart City, the construction of the Samruddhi Expressway, the establishment of a network of flyovers, advancements in airport development, the creation of a Green City, and the implementation of electric and AC buses. Nagpur is undergoing a rapid transformation, thanks to these initiatives.

Kukde also highlighted the development of the MIHAN (Multi-modal International Hub Airport) project. As the city’s airport grows in prominence, it promises to play a pivotal role in regional connectivity and economic growth. Kukde expressed his commitment to supporting and furthering the development of MIHAN, recognizing its significance in shaping Nagpur’s future.

With Kukde at the helm as the Nagpur City BJP President, he intends to leverage the foundation laid by his predecessors and build a stronger party presence in the city. He aims to foster a culture of collaboration, engagement, and effective governance, in line with the party’s ideology and principles.

The appointment of Bunty Kukde as the Nagpur City BJP President brings renewed energy and vision to the party’s operations in the city. With a focus on strengthening the party and capitalizing on Nagpur’s ongoing development, Kukde aims to contribute to the city’s growth and welfare under the guidance of senior BJP leaders.

