    Published On : Tue, May 5th, 2020
    Over 450 police personnel test Covid-19 positive in Maharashtra

    Mumbai /Pune : The number of police officials affected due to coronavirus in Maharashtra has crossed the 400-mark. The total number of police officials tested Covid-19 positive in Maharashtra till today is 457. Of these, 48 are police officers while 409 are policemen.

    In Mumbai, an IPS officer has also tested positive for coronavirus. Through contact tracing, some of his staff was also found to be Covid-19 positive. The officer, however, is asymptomatic.

    Shockingly, over 100 police officials have tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai alone so far. Reports for many IPS officers and other police staff are still awaited.

    Recently, 12 policemen from JJ police station in South Mumbai tested positive for coronavirus. Six officers and six policemen from JJ police station tested positive for coronavirus. Now, the remaining six officers and 48 men stationed there have also been quarantined. Earlier, several police officials from two police stations — one in Dharavi and the Shahunagar police which comes under Dharavi area jurisdiction tested positive for coronavirus.

    As of now, four police personnel have died due to Covid-19 in the state including three cops from Mumbai and one from Pune.


