Over 450 boxers to participate in State Championships in Nagpur

Nagpur: After successfully hosting the sub-junior girls national championship five years ago, Amateur Boxing Association of Nagpur District will be hosting the State sub-junior boys and girls and junior girls championship in Nagpur.

The championship, which will be held under the aegis of Maharashtra Boxing Association, will begin at RTMNU’s Subhedar Hall, Ravi Nagar from July 22. The championship will be held in three categories: Sub-junior girls, sub-junior boys and junior girls.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Rakesh Tiwari, Secretary, Maharashtra Boxing Association said that the meet will be inaugurated by Dr Subhash Chaudhari, Vice Chancellor, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University at 11 am on July 22. President of Nagpur Boxing Association and Ex-Mayor of Nagpur Dayashankar Tiwari, Vice President of Maharashtra Boxing Association Vijay Ingole, Eknath Chavan, Dr Jaiprakash Duble, Sajjad Hussain, Dr B Premchand, Organising Secretary Milind Sable and others will remain present during the opening ceremony.

“Boxers from Nagpur, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Akola, Amravati, Mumbai, Thane and Pune will be taking part in the championship. Each district will consist of 33 girls and 33 boys. The five-day event will witness bouts of sub-junior boys, sub-junior girls and junior girls,” said Tiwari. “For the first time in the history of the State championship we have received record entries for the event,” Tiwari proudly stated. “The tournament will witness participation of around 456 boxers from across Maharashtra. For participation in the School Age (sub-junior) category the age limit is Under15 for boys and girls and in the junior category it will be Under17. Around 43 bouts will be played on the first day while the overall championship will witness 414 bouts,” he mentioned.

Ganesh Purohit of Amateur Boxing Association of Nagpur District informed that Nagpur squad will consist of 10 girls and 10 boys in sub-junior category and nine girls in junior section. “During the competition, MBA will also be conducting camp cum referees examination for Level-2 and Level-3.Twenty-eight referees have already registered,” Purohit stated.

During the championship, Maharashtra team for the nationals will be picked. The national championship will be held in Bellary next month. Milan Vidya of Maharashtra Boxing Association, Organising Secretary Milind Sable, Rajan Jothadi, Dinesh Chapne, Arun Bute, Sudesh Shende, Pradeep Singh, Gaurishankar Deshmukh, Neeraj Kumar Kothi, Kavinder Manishkar, Yogesh Mishra, Dinesh Singh Meena, Vilas Ghughe and others are working hard for the success of the competition.

