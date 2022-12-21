Over 4,000 vacant medical posts to be filled by Maha govt

Nagpur: Maharashtra medical education minister Girish Mahajan today in the assembly said that the state government will soon fill up 4,500 posts in the medical field.

The recruitment of doctors and technicians will be filled through TCS. This comes after Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar questioned the vacancies in Asia’s second largest hospital – Nagpur medical college. The medical minister further said that around 300 posts have been filled by Maharashtra Public Service Commission and 28 per cent of the posts are still vacant.

Pawar not only questioned the vacancies in the medical college but also questioned the unavailability of ventilators. The question comes after a 17-year-old girl died due to non-availability of a ventilator in the college. To which the minister replied that it wasn’t possible to procure the ventilators immediately. “The government will make available more ventilators soon in the wake of more patients,” he added in the assembly.

Talking about the JJ hospital, Mahajan said that the JJ hospital is set to become a super specialty hospital by the year 2024. He further added that 10,000 hostel rooms are required to be made for students in the state and it is being addressed by the CSR funds.

