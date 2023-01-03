Over 300 Samruddhi workers protest non-payment of wages for months

Nagpur: Even though Nagpur-Shirdi Samruddhi Mahamarg was commissioned recently, but as many as 300 workers of the package seven section of Buldhana district have been deprived of wages. The workers have alleged that they have not been getting their salaries for the past several months.

Meanwhile, the Roadways Solution India Infrastructure Company, which is doing this work, has admitted that the salaries of the workers amount to Rs 2.5 crore due to non-payment by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). Along with this, it has also been promised that the workers will be paid by next week.

This company has done the work of package seven in Buldhana. All these labourers are from Madhya Pradesh and the time of starvation has come for these workers and their families. Thousands of labourers were working on Samruddhi Mahamarg through the company Roadways Solution India Infra Limited. Even after working day and night, they are not paid for their hard work. Therefore, 0ver 300 workers walked 15 km and tried to file a complaint with the police yesterday evening. But this labour march was stopped by the police on the Raheri river bridge and a discussion was held with the responsible person of the company. The company said that the salary will be paid into the account of these workers next week. But the workers have started a strike. The workers have taken a stand that they will not leave until they get their wages.

