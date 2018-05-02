Over 200 YouTube channels under scanner

The security agencies in Punjab are keeping a close watch on over 200 YouTube channels that have sprung up in the last few months in the name of supporting the ongoing agitation of farmers.

They are under watch not only for their content but also for their funding sources. Intelligence agencies suspect that some of these channels could be fuelling anti-India sentiments under the grab of farmers’ stir.

Sources in the intelligence wing of the State police revealed that since November 26, there has been a number of YouTube channels mushrooming and routinely covering live from Tikri, Ghazipur and Singhu borders of Delhi. These channels also run Facebook lives from these locations.

Sources said that though many of them have clean operations which focus on the agitation, a significant number of these channels has raised concern among the security agencies.

There is a need to keep a constant monitoring of these channels. The kind of content which is disguised as genuine stir reporting is actually nothing but fanning extremist viewpoints, said a source in the intelligence department.