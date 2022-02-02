Over 11.48 cr Covid-19 vaccine doses with states

The Central Government on Wednesday said that over 11.48 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories (UTs).

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, “More than 164.89 crore (1,64,89,60,315) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.”

“More than 11.48 crore (11,48,99,956) balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered,” it added.