Outrage: Mob tries to molest woman police officer during Nagpur violence

Advertisement



Nagpur: The atmosphere in Maharashtra remains tense following clashes over Aurangzeb’s tomb, with violent confrontations erupting between two groups in Nagpur’s Mahal area on Monday. The situation escalated quickly as both sides resorted to stone-pelting, leaving several people, including police personnel, injured. Since then, tensions have been running high in Nagpur and across the state.

Amid the chaos, a shocking incident has come to light — an attempt was made to molest a woman police officer by members of the mob. The disturbing incident occurred in the Bhaldarpura area during the unrest, prompting the Ganeshpeth Police to register a case against the culprits. Following the stone-pelting incidents on Monday evening, heavy police deployment was ordered across the city to prevent further violence. During this time, a team of police officers, including women personnel from the riot control unit, was patrolling a narrow lane in Bhaldarpura.

Gold Rate Wednesday 19 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 88,900 /- Gold 22 KT 82,700 /- Silver / Kg 101,100 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

As they attempted to control rioters engaged in arson and vandalism, some individuals from the mob took advantage of the darkness and attempted to molest a woman officer. The revelation of this heinous act has sparked outrage.

According to the FIR, an accused inappropriately touched the uniform and body of an on-duty woman police officer from the RCP squad during the clashes.

The accused also made obscene gestures and misbehaved with several women police personnel, said the FIR. There are no reports confirming the identification of the accused or stating whether he was held by the cops.

A case has been registered at the Ganeshpeth Police Station, and an intensive search is underway to identify and arrest the perpetrators of this disgraceful act.

Advertisement