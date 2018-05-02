Orientation programme at DPS Mihan for classes pre-nursery to VII

“A parent is a teacher at home and a teacher is a parent in school and the child is the centre of our universe.”

DPS MIHAN organized an orientation programme for the parents of Grade – Pre Nursery to VII on 22nd June, 2019 in school.

The aim was to familiarize the parents as ‘partners in progress’ with the curriculum, rules and regulations of the school, teaching methodologies and the co-scholastic activities.

The session started with a prayer by Principal Mrs.GurpreetBhambra followed by a prayer song by all teachers. This was followed by Principal’s address. In her speech she laid stress on the holistic development of the child which is the main aim and objective of the school. She also focused on maintaining discipline in children, participating in various activities and encouraging children in all aspects.

Furthermore, parents were briefed about the guidelines of the CCE pattern of examination and were made aware about the Formative and Summative techniques of evaluation by the teachers.

The teachers gave an overview of various subjects like English, Math, Environmental Science, Sanskrit and Hindi and not to forget the co-scholastic activities which provided the parents with an assurance that our curriculum involves hands-on learning activities which not only are a vent to the creative talents and energies of the children but also help in their all-round development.

The respective teachers gave detailed information about the learning parameters and stressed upon the innovative teaching and learning methodologies followed in school.

The orientation programme ended on a good note with an aim of making our children grow into happy, skillful and creatively well- adjusted citizens.