Organised Crackdown: Zone 3 cops boost Special Combing Operation in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Zone 3 cops of Nagpur Police led by Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lohit Matani have intensified Special Combing Operation (SCO) in the area. During the foot patrolling cum Special Combing Operation conducted on Friday night Zone 3 cops along with all the Assistant Police Commissioners (ACPs), Police Inspectors (PIs) inspected 75 houses of notorious criminals in the area.

During the SCOc cops registered three cases under Arms Act. People sitting at all chowks, grounds and sitting areas were dispersed. Besides, eight cases of alcohol prohibition, two cases of gambling act and 188 IPC and six cases under 110,117 BO Act was registered against the miscreants.

Zone 3 cops also managed to arrest five wanted and absconding accused during the drive.