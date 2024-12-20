Orchids The International School, Nagpur hosts Go Cosmo-India’s Largest Astronomy Fair

Advertisement













Nagpur: India’s largest chain of schools, Orchids The International School today hosted Go-Cosmo, India’s largest astronomy fest designed to ignite curiosity and excitement about space among students in Nagpur. The event was graced by Dr. Bhupendra Singh Rathore, Life Coach from Maharashtra, who was the esteemed Chief Guest for the occasion. This thrilling three-day astro-fair, held at the Orchids Koradi Road Campus from December 20 to 22, 2024, brought together space enthusiasts of all ages, sparking interest in the wonders of the universe.

Earlier, Go Cosmo-Season 1 was held in Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Sonipat, Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Indore with a total of more than 30,000 children participating across all the cities. The event featured an array of engaging activities, including Alien Encounter, Planetary Ponder, Gravitational Gym, Comet Crafting, Cosmic Collider, Virtual Voyager, Stellar Spectacle, Star Seeker, and the Spinning Spaceship Workshop. Each activity was designed to captivate participants and deepen their understanding of astronomy. The astro-fair Go-Cosmo aims to instill a love for astronomy in children from an early age.

Emphasising the importance of curiosity and critical thinking in shaping the minds of future generations, Chief Guest-Dr. Bhupendra Singh Rathore shared, “Astro fair like Go-Cosmo are vital for nurturing the inquisitive minds of our youth. They not only expand their knowledge but also inspire them to dream big, explore new frontiers, and take on the challenges of the future. It’s wonderful to see young minds engaging with space exploration, a field that offers endless possibilities for discovery.”

Mehnaz Patel, Principal, Orchids The International School, Koradi Road campus, said, “Go-Cosmo has been an exceptional experience for our students and the wider school community. We are deeply committed to promoting curiosity and a love for science. This event embodies our mission to inspire the next generation of explorers, and it’s truly exciting to see the students’ enthusiasm as they venture into the vastness of space.”

Moin Khan, Nagpur Zonal Head, Orchids The International School, shared his excitement about the event, stating, “Go-Cosmo serves as a unique platform for hands-on learning about space, offering an immersive experience for children that fosters both creativity and critical thinking. By combining educational activities with industry insights, we are empowering and inspiring students with the knowledge and skills necessary for future careers.”

The Go-Cosmo event aligns with India’s vision for space exploration and education, as highlighted in the National Education Policy (NEP). Through this event, Orchids The International School continues its dedication to inspiring and nurturing the next generation of innovators and explorers, helping students reach for the stars and beyond.