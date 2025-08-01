‘Operation U-Turn’ brings sharp 62.5% dip in road deaths in Nagpur in July 2025

85% drop in serious injuries within just 21 days of crackdown

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant breakthrough for road safety enforcement, Nagpur Police’s ‘Operation U-Turn’ has delivered remarkable results, slashing road accident deaths by 62.5% and serious injuries by nearly 85% in just 21 days of implementation in July 2025.

Launched on July 10, 2025, the operation is the brainchild of Commissioner of Police Ravinder Singal and Joint Commissioner of Police Navinchandra Reddy, aimed at tackling some of the most dangerous driving behaviours on city roads, including drunk driving, wrong-side driving, riding without helmets, and other traffic violations that often result in fatal outcomes.

Gold Rate 01 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,100 /- Gold 22 KT 91,200 /- Silver/Kg ₹ - ₹- ₹1,10,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to data released by the Traffic Branch:

• Fatalities fell from 40 in July 2024 to just 15 in July 2025, marking a 62.5% reduction.

• Serious injuries dropped from 13 to only 2 cases, an 84.5% decline over the same period.

These figures underline a tangible shift in driver behaviour and reflect growing compliance with traffic norms across the city.

Public awareness meets stringent policing

The success of Operation U-Turn is credited not only to strict enforcement but also to extensive awareness drives targeting habitual violators. Police teams carried out late-night checks, deployed surveillance in high-risk zones, and maintained zero tolerance for repeat offenders.

“This initiative isn’t just about penalties, it’s about prevention,” said a senior traffic official. “Every life saved is a life that might have been lost to negligence or recklessness.”

A culture shift in the making

Nagpur Police officials believe the operation is already sowing the seeds of long-term change in driving culture. With visible police presence, increased patrols, and targeted action against traffic violations, the city appears to be moving toward safer roads.

The operation continues in full swing, with officials assuring that enforcement will remain consistent. “We are committed to saving lives and building a culture of responsible driving in Nagpur,” said Commissioner Singal.