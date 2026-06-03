Operation Thunder: Two arrested with poppy straw powder in Nagpur

Nagpur: Continuing its crackdown on drug trafficking and substance abuse under the “Operation Thunder – Let’s Unite to Build a Drug-Free Society” campaign, launched on the initiative of Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, the Crime Branch has arrested two persons for allegedly possessing and intending to sell narcotic substances in the Kapil Nagar area.

According to police officials, a team from Crime Branch Unit-6 was conducting patrols and searching for wanted criminals on June 2 between 7.30 pm and 8.50 pm when they received specific intelligence about a suspect carrying narcotic substances.

Gold Rate June 03- 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 155,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,44,500 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,62,400/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Acting on the tip-off, the team intercepted a suspicious individual on a public road near Gurpal’s construction site in the Industrial Area on the road leading towards Teka Naka under the jurisdiction of Kapil Nagar Police Station. The suspect was found riding a black Hero Honda Splendor Plus motorcycle bearing registration number MH-49-BQ-5814.

Upon questioning, the accused identified himself as Yash Nitin Walde (23), a resident of Nari Road, Kapil Nagar.

Following the mandatory procedures prescribed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and in the presence of panch witnesses, police conducted a search of the accused. During the search, officers recovered 249 grams of Doda (Poppy Straw) powder concealed in a plastic packet.

During sustained interrogation, Walde allegedly disclosed that he had procured the narcotic substance with the assistance of his associate, identified as Chandan Mangal Sakhare (50), a resident of Kapil Nagar.

Police subsequently arrested both accused and seized the narcotic substance along with a mobile phone and the motorcycle used in the alleged offence. The total value of the seized property has been estimated at Rs 73,750.

Investigators suspect that the accused were in possession of the contraband for the purpose of illegal sale and distribution for financial gain.

Based on the evidence collected, a case has been registered against both accused under Sections 8(c), 15(a) and 29 of the NDPS Act at Kapil Nagar Police Station.

Both accused have been handed over to Kapil Nagar Police along with the seized property for further legal action. Police officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the narcotics and whether the accused are linked to a larger drug distribution network operating in the city.

The action forms part of Nagpur Police’s ongoing anti-narcotics drive aimed at dismantling drug supply chains and curbing substance abuse across the city.

Advertisement