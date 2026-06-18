Operation Thunder: MD drugs worth Rs 6.77 lakh seized, one held in Nagpur

Kapil Nagar Police recover 121 grams of mephedrone, motorcycle and cash; probe underway to trace the drug supply network

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Nagpur: In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking under the ongoing “Operation Thunder” campaign, Kapil Nagar Police have arrested a suspected drug peddler and seized 121 grams of MD (Mephedrone) powder along with a motorcycle, mobile phone, cash and other materials collectively valued at Rs 6.77 lakh.

According to police, the action was carried out following a specific tip-off that a man would be arriving in the Kabir Nagar Chowk area to sell MD drugs. Acting on the intelligence, a police team laid a trap near the WCL Special Tribunal Court on the Uppalwadi Post Office Road and kept surveillance on the suspect.

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The suspect was intercepted and searched in the presence of panch witnesses. During the search, police recovered 121 grams of MD powder, a synthetic narcotic substance commonly known as mephedrone. Officials estimated the market value of the seized contraband at approximately Rs 6.08 lakh.

The arrested accused has been identified as Tulshiram Ramnath Thakur (25), a resident of Samata Nagar in Jaripatka. Police also seized a motorcycle, a mobile phone, cash and an electronic weighing scale allegedly used in the drug trade.

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During preliminary interrogation, the accused reportedly told investigators that he had procured the narcotic substance from a person identified as Gaurav Nandagawli for the purpose of distribution and sale.

A case has been registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the accused has been taken into custody. Police have launched further investigations to trace the source of the contraband and identify others involved in the supply network.

Officials described the seizure as another significant success under Operation Thunder, a special anti-narcotics drive launched by Nagpur Police to curb the growing menace of drug trafficking and substance abuse in the city.

Investigators are now focusing on dismantling the larger drug supply chain and identifying the key suppliers behind the illegal narcotics network.

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यशोधरानगर पुलिस की कार्रवाई, 224 ग्राम गांजा जब्त.. #nagpurnews #md #crime #drugs नागपुर में नकली दवाइयों के कारोबार का बड़ा खुलासा. #nagpurnews #fda #crime 50 हजार के बदले 2 लाख देने का झांसा, सात ठग गिरफ्तार..... 50 हजार के बदले 2 लाख देने का झांसा, सात ठग गिरफ्तार..... कपिल नगर पुलिस ने 121 ग्राम एमडी पाउडर के साथ एक आरोपी... खामगांव में गोवंश तस्करी पर बड़ा एक्शन.. #maharashtranews #taskar #latestnews #newsupdate

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