Operation Shakti: CP Dr Singal honours 42 Nagpur cops for outstanding anti-trafficking drive

Nagpur: In one of Nagpur’s most determined campaigns against human trafficking and sexual exploitation, Nagpur Police have rescued 86 victims, including 21 minor girls and 65 women, while booking 59 accused across 38 cases under the ongoing Operation Shakti drive.

On September 16, the efforts of the team were formally recognised at a felicitation ceremony at Police Bhavan, where 42 officers and staff from the Social Security Branch and police stations were honoured. Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinder Singal, joined by Joint CP Naveenchandra Reddy, Additional CP Vasant Pardeshi, and DCPs Mehak Swami and Rashmita Rao, presented commendation certificates and saplings to the officers.

“Operation Shakti will continue with greater intensity until we uproot human trafficking and ensure every victim finds justice,” Dr. Singal said while lauding the team.

Launched in October 2024 by Dr. Singal, Operation Shakti is driven by a District Action Group (DAG) that unites multiple agencies including the District Legal Services Authority, Women and Child Development Department, Railway Protection Force, Nagpur Railway Police, Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Tourism and Transport Departments, MTDC, Child Welfare Committee, NGOs, and social workers.

The campaign formally took off on July 27, 2025, targeting more than 330 hotspots, from flats, lodges, and spa centres to salons, dark zones, and highways.

Special measures included installation of 22 recognition cameras, establishment of 33 Women Help Desks, and 24×7 helplines at Cotton Market and Ganeshpeth bus stands. Awareness drives also played a key role, involving workshops with hotel staff, signage in commercial hotels, public transport outreach with auto drivers, and collaborations with OYO representatives, CISF personnel, and NGOs.

Operation Shakti has already resulted in several high-profile rescues:

A 17-year-old girl trafficked to Rajasthan was traced and brought back.

Children held captive for three years were freed.

Seven underage labourers were rescued from a government medical college construction site.

Police officials say the mission is not just about crackdowns but also prevention through awareness and collaboration. With trafficking networks often spanning across states, Nagpur Police hope that Operation Shakti will become a model for integrated action against the crime.