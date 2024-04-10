Operation Nanhe Farishte: Central Railway’s RPF rescued 1,064 kids in one year

Advertisement

Nagpur: Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central Railway rescued 1,064 children in coordination with Government Railway Police (GRP) and other staff from railway station platforms between the period from April 2023 to March 2024 under Operation Nanhe Farishte.

Many of the boys and girls who had strayed away were reunited with their parents with the help of NGOs like Childline. The children who come to the railway stations without informing their families as a result of some fight or some family issues or in search of better life or glamour of the city, etc, are found by trained RPF personnel. They then establish a connect with the children, understand their problems and counsel them and reunite them with their parents.

Many of the parents have expressed their deep gratitude and thankfulness for this noble service of the Railways. RPF is entrusted with the responsibility of security of railway property, passenger area and passengers. It is also discharging responsibility of rescuing children that goes a long way in stopping their trafficking for nefarious purposes.

The division-wise breakup of children rescued during April 2023 to March 2024:

Nagpur Division rescued 154 children.

Mumbai Division of Central Railway rescued the 312 children.

Bhusaval Division rescued the highest of 313 children.

Pune Division rescued 210 children.

Solapur Division rescued 75 children.