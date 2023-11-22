Open jail dilemma: 26 inmates escape in 5 years in State: Data

Nagpur: In the last five years, a total of 26 inmates from open jails in Maharashtra have managed to escape, according to recent data released by the Maharashtra Prison Department. The figures show a consistent pattern, with nine inmates fleeing in 2019, seven in 2020, three each in 2021 and 2022, and six in 2023.

The Maharashtra Prison Department, in a press release, stressed its commitment of “Reform and Rehabilitation” as key principles guiding their efforts. The State currently houses 19 open jails and one open colony where a total of 1706 inmates are lodged. Pune’s Yerawada Open District Jail alone hosts 207 inmates. Open jails are different from the regular jails as open jails lack walls and have minimal supervision, which serve as a transitional phase for prisoners with reduced sentences and good behaviour.

The inmates are engaged in agriculture work at these open prisons. Jail inmates involved in serious crimes such as terrorism, drug trafficking, or offences against women are excluded from open prison placements. The press release claimed that the escape rate from open jails in Maharashtra remains minimal due to the careful selection process and the positive impact of the open prison system on inmate rehabilitation. In these environments prisoners experience greater freedom and additional privileges which foster better behaviour and discipline.

The officials of the Prison Department advocate benefits of open prisons, such as increased amnesty and dietary allowances which contribute to inmates’ improved conduct and motivation to reintegrate into society. Most escapes from open jails are attributed to concerns about the future or family disputes which indicated that the open prison system was successful in providing a more conducive environment for rehabilitation.

A retired official of the Prison Department stated that while the open jails provide opportunities for inmates to engage in agriculture and move freely within the prison’s facilities, concerns arise due to the limited supervision by officers and staff.

