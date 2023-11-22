Bet on ESports at Megapari India 2023

The eSports gambling market is developing at a huge speed and more and more people daily try themselves at eSports gambling. Currently, one of the best platforms for eSports betting in India is definitely Megapari. This platform provides an extended number of eSports events in its betting line. There are various tournaments and events presented; both small regional tournaments and world class events can be found at Megapari India betting line. Every player may have a chance to find its favorite cyber sports discipline, desired event, and make a good bet on their favorite team.

Most popular eSports games at Megapari

The eSports market is gaining its popularity all over the world. The broad range of the available games at Megapari betting line makes this platform one of the best in India for eSports betting activities. There are four main games that represent the gambling and betting eSports market at this moment. You may find those games and their description at the table below:

eSports Game

Game description

DOTA 2

DOTA 2 is a world known game for its swift and impetuous teamfights. This is a classic MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) game. The principles and rules of this game are as follows. Each match starts with a side distribution, there are 10 players each match 5 play for dire side and 5 play for radiant side. Each player is free to choose any character from the character pool list and control it during the match. The main goal is to destroy the main building of the opposite team. This game was released more than 10 years ago and is still popular all-over the world. The fans of this game have a significant experience in betting and gambling, they always search for the new opportunities of betting on their favorite teams.

Counter Strike

Counter strike is a world known shooting game. Almost everyone has played this game during their childhood. This game is so much about fun. But in order to achieve good results at this game, players have to obtain such qualities as a good reaction and patience. The match is carried out on a certain map from the map pool. Two teams compete against each other. The goal is to eliminate the enemy team or to fulfill the specific order. Plant a bomb or defuse it. This depends whether you are playing terrorists or the counter terrorists side. It is safe to say that almost every player is in touch with the eSports competitions in this discipline. Betting is one of the favorite ways of supporting teams in Counter Strike.

League of legends

League of legends is the second MOBA that is included into the most popular eSport games list. This game is pretty similar to DOTA 2, but some mechanics may vary. The players of league of legends really enjoy betting and always calculate the outcome of the match and check the odds before betting.

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds is a relatively new game and the gaming setting in this list. It was released in 2017, this game is still gaining its popularity and players. This is a deathmatch battle royale game. Where players compete between each other till the last one standing. There are various strategies of survival on the field that players may use. eSports competitions are taking place all over the world. Players may compete both in a solo mode and a team mode. Players can loot an extended variety of real life weapons on the field and utilize them to eliminate enemy players.

Truly said that eSports is the future of sports and betting. More and more people every year are joining the cyber gaming community. Betting becomes more profitable and events are bringing a significant amount of money to the players and organizations.

Types of eSports Betting at Megapari

Since there is a significant amount of games and events in which customers of Megapari may take their part. There also should be different betting modes. In order to fully satisfy the needs of the customers Megapari has developed several eSports betting types that are available at the platform. Two main betting types would be described below:

Pre-match betting – this is the type of eSports betting when players are determining the possibility of winning a bet before the match starts. The odds are all the way fixed. For example there is a Counter Strike event and two teams are competing on saturday, you place a bet on the team 1 to win. Your bet is accepted and the result of your bet, whether it was successful, is determined only after the match ends. This is the most regular type of bet. Every player starts its path with a pre match betting activity. It requires some expertise to make a lot of successful bets and obtain a huge pot;

Live betting – is the most innovative type of betting. This is the betting mode, where you can observe the match in real time and adjust your strategy with regard to the actual situation during the event. You are free to withdraw your bets if you are no longer feeling uncomfortable with it, but the extracted bet amount would be slightly decreased based on the probability of the outcome, and in contrast, if one of the teams is starting to reclaim their positions. It is worth betting a decent amount of money on it with good odds. It gives you an opportunity to win a good amount of money.

