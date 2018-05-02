Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Only Mahatma Gandhi is father of nation

New Delhi: Hitting out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta on her recent remark of calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as father of the country, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that only Mahatma Gandhi can be given the title of ‘Father of the nation’.

“Mahatma Gandhi is the only father of Nation. Just for popularity, they give such statements. If they want to consider Prime Minister Modi as their father of Nation, let them,” Kharge said.

On Tuesday, Amruta Fadnavis wished Modi on his birthday and called him “Father of our country”.”Wishing the Father of our country Narendra Modi Ji a very Happy Birthday – who inspires us to work relentlessly towards the betterment of the society”, Amruta Fadnavis tweeted.

