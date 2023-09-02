Only 12 establishments apply for Ind vs. Pak Asia Cup screening NOC in Nagpur

Nagpur: With the highly-anticipated India vs. Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup just around the corner, set to take place at the Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka’s Kandy, several establishments in Nagpur had initially expressed interest in screening the matches live. However, it appears that the response has been underwhelming, as only 12 establishments have applied for the necessary No Objection Certificates (NOC) from the Nagpur Police.

It is pertinent to mention that, in an effort to ensure the safety and security of patrons during these screenings, the Nagpur Police Department issued a comprehensive advisory for establishments planning to host public viewings of the match. The advisory outlined stringent requirements, including the need for NOCs, provision of drinking water, separate restroom facilities for men and women, parking arrangements based on seating capacity, fire-fighting measures, comprehensive CCTV camera coverage extending to parking areas, and clear information about emergency exits in enclosed spaces.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Branch Shweta Khedkar informed that since the Nagpur Police issued the notification, they have received five applications on Friday and seven more on Saturday.

“So far we’ve received 12 applications for the NOC. As the day progresses, we could receive more,” said DCP Khedkar.

According to the notification from the Nagpur Police Department, “All organizers of public screenings of such matches must obtain No Objection Certificates by applying to the Special Branch Office at Police Bhawan at least 24 hours before hosting such screenings.” It further emphasized that a dedicated service window for this purpose would operate daily from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm at the SB office located on the 4th floor, A-Wing, Civil Lines, Nagpur.

Each application submitted was required to include detailed information about the date, time (including the expected duration), and venue of the screening. Additionally, it was mandated that the organizers provide proof of permission from the space/room owner or the Nagpur Municipal Corporation. Other essential details included whether entry to the screening was free or ticketed, the name and contact information of the organizer and their representative, who must be present throughout the screening. Details about the seating capacity, lighting arrangements, drinking water provisions, restroom facilities, parking arrangements, fire-fighting protocols, and comprehensive CCTV coverage, including parking areas, were also essential components of the application.

Moreover, the notification specified that “Two sets of DVRs of the CCTV cameras shall be maintained to ensure the smooth functioning of CCTVs, allowing the police to verify any unruly behavior or incidents reported.”

The advisory concluded with a strong statement regarding security, stating, “The organizers of these screenings in closed spaces must ensure that an appropriate number of male and female security personnel are present during the screening. It shall be ensured that these security personnel do not engage in any acts that may constitute offenses under the prevailing laws of the land.”

While the police have taken substantial measures to ensure the safety of viewers during the high-stakes cricket match, the relatively low number of establishments applying for NOCs suggests a cautious approach among local businesses in Nagpur.

– Shubham Nagdeve

