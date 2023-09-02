New Kamptee cops seize 32 tonnes of beef, arrest one

Nagpur: In a significant action against the illegal smuggling of beef from Kamptee, the New Kamptee Police seized a whopping 32 tonnes of beef on Saturday. The police have also arrested the accused, Rizwan Haji, in connection with this case.

According to police sources, they received secret information about a beef consignment intended for smuggling from the city. Acting swiftly, the New Kamptee Police set up a trap and apprehended the accused, Rizwan, while confiscating 32 tonnes of beef.

Advertisement

An offence under the relevant sections has been registered against accused Rizwan Haji, and further investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement