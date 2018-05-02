Online sales hit ground mobile retailers hard, alleges NMDA

Nagpur: Nagpur Mobile Dealers Association (NMDA) has alleged that the online shopping on prominent sites like Amazon and Flipkart, is hitting the business of small retail store owners through deep discounting and deeper penetration. Lakhs of people have already suffered the adverse effects and are struggling to earn their livelihood, said Dilip Makhijani, President, NMDA addressing the press conference at Glocal Square Mall, Sitabuldi on Thursday.

Vishal Pamnani, Vice-president, Vijay Ahuja, Secretary, Deepak Joshi and A S Bedi, Joint Secretaries, Deepak Dhirwani, Treasurer and members Vicky Chug, Deepesh Singh, Kailash Chabariya and others members of NMDA were present on this occasion.

Speaking with Nagpur Today, NMDA Secretary Vijay Ahuja said, “Customers are leaning toward online platforms owing to fancy sell discount and new launches. As far as discount is concern, even local retailers can offer you such discounted pricing. However, customers have stopped approaching local stores. About the new launches are concern, e-commerce sites have the ‘online exclusive’ agreements with sellers. We as a retailers are worst effected by that,”

“We are planning to give a memorandum to the Collector and also writing compliant to the Prime Minister’s office seeking their intervention into the matter. NMDA has also planning to educate the coustomers through newspapers and media houses via advertisements about the exciting offers they could receive at local stores,” he asserted.

– Shubham Nagdeve