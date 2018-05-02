Online One-Week International FDP on “Environmental Sustainability and Green Energy” at GWCET,

Speakers from Foreign Universities will deliver talk from June 29th

Department of Electrical Engineering, Govindrao Wanjari College of Engineering and Technology (GWCET) in association with Internal Quality Assessment Cell (IQAC), GWCET is organizing an online International One Week Faculty Development Program (FDP) on “Environmental Sustainability and Green Energy” from June 29th 2020 to 3rd July 2020.

The FDP will be streamed on Zoom App. Interested one can register themselves through https://forms.gle/Xe29MhEMSLofVkVo9.

The Speakers for the Online Webinar are as follows:

For 29th June, the Speaker is Dr. Joao Martins, Associate Professor, Nova University of Lisbon, Portugal.

For 30th June, Dr. Abdel Hamid Solimon, Associate Professor, Staffordshire University, UK will be delivering the lecture.

For 1st July, Dr. G.N.Tiwari, Professor, Center of Energy Studies, IIT Delhi, India will be sharing his views on the topic.

For 2nd July, Dr. Mohan Kolhe, Professor, University of Agder, Norway will be focusing his thoughts on the subject.

For last day, on 3rd July, Dr. Aritra Ghosh, Lecturer, Renewable Energy, University of Exeter, Penryn, UK will be guiding us all on the subject matter.

All Engineering, Polytechnic, Pharmacy and all nontechnical college and University faculties can participate in this FDP as it is very useful for accreditation perspective.

Dr. Salim Chavan, Principal, GWCET is the Convener of the FDP and it is being Co-ordinated by Prof. A.V.Wanjari, Head of Electrical Engg. Department. Dr.Suhasini Wanjari, President, Adv. Abhijit Wanjari, Secretary and Dr.Mrs.Smita Wanjari, Treasurer, Amar Sewa Mandal and Dr. Hemant Sonare, Director, Wanjari Group of Institutions have encouraged to carry out such activities for the development of Faculties.

