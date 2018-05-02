Online Olympiads registration and schedule

Mumbai/ Nagpur: Online resources are easy to handle, manage and share, apart from which ease of accessibility and simple availability adds to the pros , time and time proving to be of great help. The prevailing global situation has had the people stay at home away from physical resources and adapting to the a virtual way of life in terms of profession as well as education. With the rapid increase in this unforeseen digitalization, virtual media has benefitted all.

Indian Talent Olympiad works with an aim to provide only the very best of educational services to today’s generation. ITO has an experience of organizing Olympiads across the nation for eight-plus years ,on both online and offline media, the organization has a firm grasp on the process involved and is hence distributing resources in the smoothest and most versatile of ways..

Online Olympiads have recently gained much momentum due to digitalization. Olympiads are useful to kids who branch out and explore their interests and skills, those that want quite a grasp on their interest and want to grow.

The Olympiads are very easy to avail and quite beneficial to one. One can simply visit the website to find more information regarding the same. A few quick facts to know about the Olympiads are as follows:

•The Olympiads are held for eight subjects, in which a student can opt for one or more options.

Olympiad Eligibility International Science Olympiad (ISO) Students of class 1-10 International Maths Olympiad (IMO) Students of class 1-10 English International Olympiad (EIO) Students of class 1-10 General Knowledge International Olympiad (GKIO) Students of class 1-10 International Computer Olympiad (ICO) Students of class 1-10 International Drawing Olympiad (IDO) Students of class 1-10 National Essay Olympiad (NESO) Students of class 1-10 National Social Studies Olympiad (NSSO) Students of class 1-10

The registration fee for the tests are as low as Rs 150, the last dates for registrations are:

LAST DATE OF REGISTRATION FROM SCHOOL 30th September 2021 LAST DATE OF REGISTRATION BY INDIVIDUAL STUDENTS 15th November 2021

• The registration can be done contacting the concerned subject teacher or by an individual by visiting the official site directly.

• The exams are sometimes held in two tiers, both in online as well as offline means..

• The exams are held on a monthly as well as an annual basis so that students can opt for it based upon their convenience.

• Several structured workbooks are curated chapter chapter-wise and edited regularly to provide the best for the students, previous year question papers are available for the students to practice from, apart from the mock tests and model papers. The chosen resources provide students with exposure so that they gain confidence in dealing with unknown questions of the kind.

• The exam papers and resources are accessible on all digital devices as mobiles, laptops and tablets.

• The question paper is based on an MCQ type pattern to help students familiarize themselves with it, the set aims to create an exam environment and helps students to get acquainted with performing even under similar condition. The elaborate distribution can be found on the official website. It is much like a practice for future competitive exams.

• The results can be easily seen at the portal upon entering the roll no, between provided dates, associated details and awards would be mentioned on the official page of Indian Talent Olympiad itself.

• To further acknowledge the hard work of the students, the individuals are awarded based upon their merit. The details of which can be found on the official website itself.

• A winners gallery is maintained to keep a record of these exceptional and budding individuals who stand out thanks to their dedicated efforts and perseverance. This gallery serves to acknowledge the students and boost their morale besides inspiring the upcoming batch of bright individuals with their skills dedication and love for their subject.

The efforts of the Indian Talent Olympiad have been praised by many. Ms P.T. Usha, the renowned Indian Olympic athlete, a Padmashree awardee, and the head of the Indian Talent Olympiad advisory committee can be seen expressing her congratulatory remarks on the official website.

33,175+ schools and Millions of students across India have registered and participated in the Olympiad exams conducted by the Indian Talent Olympiad till date. Thousands of students have been awarded prizes every year, this year too we look forward to awarding many such bright individuals. The Olympiads registrations are now open. One can take this opportunity to evaluate their understanding of subjects and stand an opportunity to win exciting prizes.

One can contact at : 1800 266 9192 ,

or

Queries can also be mailed at: [email protected], for further support.



