    Published On : Tue, May 11th, 2021

    Covid-19: Nagpur recovery rate improves to 87.91%, active cases drop to 46,596

    District reports 2,243 fresh cases, 65 deaths, 6,725 recoveries

    Nagpur: The district reported 2,243 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 65 fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 6,725 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 3,98,994.

    As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 8,66 were from rural areas and 1,363 cases from Nagpur city alone while 14 cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, 32 were reported from Nagpur city, 14 deaths were registered from outside the district, while 19 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,53,848 while the number of deaths rose to 8,258.

    In the day 6,725 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 3,98,994. Following which recovery rate has improved to 87.91%.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 46,596 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.


    अग्रेसर फाउंडेशन तर्फे रक्तदान आणि प्लाझ्मा दान शिबिराचे आयोजित करण्यात आले.
    Covid-19: Nagpur recovery rate improves to 87.91%, active cases drop to 46,596
    Give relief to MSEDCL consumers in these difficult times: Dipen Agrawal, President CAMIT
    शहरातील सरकारी रुग्णालयांना नि:शुल्क वॅक्सीन रेफ्रीजरेटर वितरित
    बीते 24 घंटे में 3.29 लाख नए केस आए, 3876 मरीजों ने गंवाई जान
    ED files money laundering case against Anil Deshmukh
    ‘ महंगाई से परेशान हुए लोग ‘ क्या यही अच्छे दिन है ! फिर बढ़े पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम
    वर्क फ्रॉम होम के लिए मध्य रेल ने फाइल शेयरिंग सिस्टम लॉन्च किया
    कोरोनाच्या संकटावर मात करून लोकांची सेवा करा : ना. नितीन गडकरी
    नागपुर के महापौर की हुई फजीहत, वैक्सीन के लिए चंदा जमा न करने के विभागीय आयुक्त ने दिए निर्देश
