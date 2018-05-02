Covid-19: Nagpur recovery rate improves to 87.91%, active cases drop to 46,596

District reports 2,243 fresh cases, 65 deaths, 6,725 recoveries

Nagpur: The district reported 2,243 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 65 fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 6,725 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 3,98,994.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 8,66 were from rural areas and 1,363 cases from Nagpur city alone while 14 cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, 32 were reported from Nagpur city, 14 deaths were registered from outside the district, while 19 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,53,848 while the number of deaths rose to 8,258.

In the day 6,725 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 3,98,994. Following which recovery rate has improved to 87.91%.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 46,596 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.



