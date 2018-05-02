Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Jul 8th, 2019

Online MBA admission: Students sans caste validity in dilemma

Nagpur: Scores of students who are seeking online admission to MBA are in dilemma and facing lots of difficulties for want of cast validity certificate. Several students even could not fill up forms for this shortcoming.

According to affected students, they cleared ATMA exam for admissions to MBA. Since many students belonged to SC category, they possessed the caste certificate. But since the caste certificates have not been validated. For online admissions, caste validity certificate in mandatory for SC students. A column in online admission form mentions caste validity. However, since the students had no prior information about this column, they could not validate caste certificate. Moreover, no time was allotted for caste validity, the students lamented.

One of the students further pointed out that her father and brother did possess caste validity. “Had I information about the mandatory caste validity, I could have done it and filled up the form. Even though a helpline number is given in online website, it is of no use at all.

I am trying since the past two days to contact the helpline number but there is no response. I even sent an email to the website but there is no response whatsoever. The last date for online admission was July 7. Thereafter, only non camp forms would be accepted,” the student said.

It is pertinent to recall that the State Education Minister Vinod Tawde, a few months back, had announced that admissions of students would not be stalled for want of caste validity.

