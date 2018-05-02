Online International Conference Concludes at GWCET

Department of Electrical Engineering, Govindrao Wanjari College of Engineering and Technology (GWCET) in association with Internal Quality Assessment Cell (IQAC), GWCET had organized an online International Conference on “Recent Trends in Science, Engineering & Technology” from June 15th June 2021 to 17th June 2021.

The conference talk was streamed on Zoom Application. Eminent Speakers from various parts of globe were invited for this Online International Conference.

Prof Hamidreza Gohari Darabkhani, Professor, Staffordshire University, United Kingdom, Dr. Siddhaling Urolagin, Assistant Professor, BITS Pilani, Dubai, Dr. Abdel Hamid Soliman, Associate Professor, Staffordshire University, United Kingdom, Dr. Mayur R Parate, Assistant Professor, IIIT Nagpur, Maharashtra, India, Dr Ashok K Singh, Professor, University of Lucknow, UP, India had shared their expertise on various topics related to recent technology.

All Engineering, Polytechnic, Pharmacy and University faculties had participated in this Online International Conference. Nearly 400 participants participated in this conference. Some participants were also from Philippines, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia etc.

Dr. Salim Chavan, Principal, GWCET was the Convener of the Online International Conference and the conference was Co-ordinated by Mr. Avishkar. V. Wanjari, Head of Electrical Engineering Department.

Hon. Dr. Suhasini Wanjari, President, Amar Sewa Mandal, Hon. Adv. Abhijit Wanjari, MLC and Secretary Amar Sewa Mandal, Hon.Dr. Smeetaa. A. Wanjari, Senate Member RTMNU & Treasurer, Amar Sewa Mandal and Dr. Hemant Sonare, Director, GWCET had encouraged to carry out such activities for the development of Faculties.

Prof. V.S. Nikam, In charge-IQAC, Prof. Radha .K. Chimurkar, Prof. Ashwini. S. Deshmukh, Prof Pushkar .V. Jane, Prof. Ravi Wakodikar, Prof. Ashish .P .Nayak, Prof. Leena. A. Yelmule, Prof. Ravi Bisne, Prof. Darshan .P. Dongare, Prof. Ketki Shendre and Prof. N.L. Kumbhare were the Organising Team Members who worked hard for the successful conduction of the International Conference.