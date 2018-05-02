MVA alliance for 5 years, not permanent fixture: Congress

The three-party MVA alliance, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, was formed in Maharashtra for five years and is not a permanent fixture, state Congress president Nana Patole has said.

His remarks came after Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said people would “beat with footwear” those who only talk about contesting polls alone without offering solutions to people’s problems.

Patole said there was no clarity in Thackeray’s speech about who he was referring to.

Even the BJP has spoken of contesting elections independently, Patole said, noting that previously all the four parties – Congress, NCP, BJP and Shiv Sena – had contested local bodies and Assembly polls independently.

“We formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA-in 2019) for five years to stop the BJP. This is a not a permanent fixture. Every party has the right to strengthen its organisation and the Congress has always given priority to providing relief to COVID-19 affected people by making available blood, oxygen and plasma at various places,” Patole said.

The Sena and Congress, adversaries for decades, formed government in Maharashtra along with the NCP after the Uddhav Thackeray-led party fell out with the BJP in 2019.