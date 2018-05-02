Online @ 34th AGM of Nagpur Round Table

Nagpur Round Table Had a Change of Guard at their 34th AGM held on 8th August 2020 as a new normal I mean in ONLINE mode. LMF Tr. Pratik Munot took over the mantle as the Chairman for the year 2020-2021 from LMF Tr. Rahul Agarwala who was Chairman for the year 2019-2020.

Other Board members are LMF Tr. Ajay Chandwani Vice Chairman, LMF Tr. Abhhay Agrawal Secretary and LMF Tr. Shreewardhan Dhanwatey would take over as the Treasurer for the year 2020-21.

Service through fellowship and brotherhood. This is what Round Table India entails and was evident during the Annual General Meeting of NRT 83.

Keeping in Mind the current situation of COVID Times, The Annual General Meeting was held online through a video conferencing app. The Online mode could deter the spirit and mood of the Tablers and their wives. Everyone was in full Vogue to celebrate the year gone by and Welcome the New Tabling Year with a Blast