One more hardcore goon Ganjya Chavan detained under MPDA Act

Nagpur: Acting tough against the criminals, Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushankumar Upadhyay has ordered detention of one more hardcore goon Ankit alias Ganjya Jainath Chavan under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, 1981. The goon has been active in Jaripatka police jurisdiction.

A resident of House No. 208, Angulimal Nagar, near Buddha Vihar, Patankar Square, Jaripatka, Ankit Chavan (26) has been sent to Nagpur Central Prison after he was detained under MPDA Act which is also known as Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug-Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act, 1981.

The goon was involved in crimes of serious nature including attempt to murder, assault by lethal weapons, planning dacoities, riots with deadly weapons, damage to public properties, possession of firearms illegally, molestation, sexual exploitation of kids, and several other serious crimes. Ankit Chavan was externed from city limits for two years but the goon continued to sneak into city illegally and indulged in criminal activities.

In a drive to stop repeat offenders from escaping the law, the police have booked several criminals in Acts like MPDA and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999. The Commissioner of Police Dr Upadhyay has ordered detention of 40 goons under MPDA Act within span of last 1 year and the police department has also invoked MCOCA in past one week.