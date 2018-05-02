Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Oct 10th, 2019

One more hardcore goon Ganjya Chavan detained under MPDA Act

Nagpur: Acting tough against the criminals, Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushankumar Upadhyay has ordered detention of one more hardcore goon Ankit alias Ganjya Jainath Chavan under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, 1981. The goon has been active in Jaripatka police jurisdiction.

A resident of House No. 208, Angulimal Nagar, near Buddha Vihar, Patankar Square, Jaripatka, Ankit Chavan (26) has been sent to Nagpur Central Prison after he was detained under MPDA Act which is also known as Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug-Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act, 1981.

The goon was involved in crimes of serious nature including attempt to murder, assault by lethal weapons, planning dacoities, riots with deadly weapons, damage to public properties, possession of firearms illegally, molestation, sexual exploitation of kids, and several other serious crimes. Ankit Chavan was externed from city limits for two years but the goon continued to sneak into city illegally and indulged in criminal activities.

In a drive to stop repeat offenders from escaping the law, the police have booked several criminals in Acts like MPDA and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999. The Commissioner of Police Dr Upadhyay has ordered detention of 40 goons under MPDA Act within span of last 1 year and the police department has also invoked MCOCA in past one week.

Happening Nagpur
Vibrant nine days of celebrations end on high note at Crazy Dandiya
Vibrant nine days of celebrations end on high note at Crazy Dandiya
I will be the perfect choice for Govinda’s biopic: Krushna Abhishek
I will be the perfect choice for Govinda’s biopic: Krushna Abhishek
Nagpur Crime News
Truck crushes woman to death in Hudkeshwar
Truck crushes woman to death in Hudkeshwar
Manager of Babbu’s Galaxy Restaurant rapes waiter on marriage pretext, booked
Manager of Babbu’s Galaxy Restaurant rapes waiter on marriage pretext, booked
Maharashtra News
देशात नरेंद्र राज्यात देवेंद्रने जनतेची केली खरी सेवा: पियुष गोयल
देशात नरेंद्र राज्यात देवेंद्रने जनतेची केली खरी सेवा: पियुष गोयल
मोरबी टाईल्स च्या मजुराचा टाईल्स कडप्याखाली दबल्याने मृत्यु
मोरबी टाईल्स च्या मजुराचा टाईल्स कडप्याखाली दबल्याने मृत्यु
Hindi News
सत्ता से पैसा – पैसे से सत्ता का फंडा, इस मर्तबा दिख रहा कमजोर
सत्ता से पैसा – पैसे से सत्ता का फंडा, इस मर्तबा दिख रहा कमजोर
पुलक मंच परिवार को अवार्ड
पुलक मंच परिवार को अवार्ड
Trending News
Truck crushes woman to death in Hudkeshwar
Truck crushes woman to death in Hudkeshwar
State’s 3 power companies ‘sinking’ under Rs 72,452 cr loan burden
State’s 3 power companies ‘sinking’ under Rs 72,452 cr loan burden
Featured News
Manager of Babbu’s Galaxy Restaurant rapes waiter on marriage pretext, booked
Manager of Babbu’s Galaxy Restaurant rapes waiter on marriage pretext, booked
‘Tamasha’: Kharge mocks Rajnath’s shastra puja
‘Tamasha’: Kharge mocks Rajnath’s shastra puja
Trending In Nagpur
One more hardcore goon Ganjya Chavan detained under MPDA Act
One more hardcore goon Ganjya Chavan detained under MPDA Act
Buddha Dhamma is a gift of India to the world, says Union Minister Rijiju
Buddha Dhamma is a gift of India to the world, says Union Minister Rijiju
24-hrs Kanhan WTP Shutdown to plug major leakages on Oct. 12
24-hrs Kanhan WTP Shutdown to plug major leakages on Oct. 12
माझी उमेदवारी मुख्यमंत्र्यांच्या पराभवासाठी- डॉ. आशिष देशमुख
माझी उमेदवारी मुख्यमंत्र्यांच्या पराभवासाठी- डॉ. आशिष देशमुख
पुलक मंच परिवार को अवार्ड
पुलक मंच परिवार को अवार्ड
Truck crushes woman to death in Hudkeshwar
Truck crushes woman to death in Hudkeshwar
Clean task: NMC collects 475 tonnes of garbage from Deekshabhoomi in 3 days
Clean task: NMC collects 475 tonnes of garbage from Deekshabhoomi in 3 days
Manager of Babbu’s Galaxy Restaurant rapes waiter on marriage pretext, booked
Manager of Babbu’s Galaxy Restaurant rapes waiter on marriage pretext, booked
Woman steals man’s bag containing Rs 42,500 at Care Hospital in Dhantoli
Woman steals man’s bag containing Rs 42,500 at Care Hospital in Dhantoli
Driver dupes MIDC- based Murli Agro Company of Rs 7.13 lakh
Driver dupes MIDC- based Murli Agro Company of Rs 7.13 lakh
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145