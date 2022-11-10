One more fraud: Ajeet Parse cheated driving school director in the name of ‘CSR’ fund

Nagpur: Another case of cheating has been registered against self-proclaimed media analyst Ajit Parse who defrauded a homeopathy doctor of Rs 4.50 crore in the name of ‘CSR’ fund. According to a report in local Marathi daily Sakal, Parse took cash of Rs 35 lakh from a driving school director by showing fake documents and luring him of ‘CSR’ fund.

The report further said that Parse returned Rs 17 lakh saying that he had taken the money falsely and but refused to return the remaining Rs 18 lakh. In this regard, the driving school director Manish Wazalwar has filed a complaint at the Ambazari Police Station. Cops have started an investigation after registering a case.

According to the report and the complaint, Parse met Wazalwar in January 2018. He pretended that he had projects of ‘CSR’ fund related to driving school. Parse allegedly told Wazalwar that he would have to give up Rs 10 lakh commission for Rs 1 crore ‘CSR’ fund and showed some files to Wazalwar. Parse sought a power of attorney from Wazalwar, arguing that a multi-purpose organization would have to be set up to obtain various government permissions. Also, about Rs 85 lakh will be required for the ‘CSR’ fund of Rs 8.5 crore, he said. Parse showed Wazalwar the permission letters he had received from other institutions to convince him. Wazalwar, after going through the documents, believed Parse and he agreed to pay the amount.

The report further said that Parse prepared all the proposals and took documents from Wazalwar as well as those of his father-in-law and wife. On May 14, 2018, Parse went to Wazalwar and took cash of Rs.5 lakh from him. Then he sent a message to Wazalwar that the ‘CSR’ fund of M Wazalwar Multipurpose Organization has been approved. Parse took another Rs 30 from Wazalwar from time to time. When Wazalwar inquired, he sent him the photos of receiving the demand draft of ‘CSR’ fund and also showed him the draft. However, he never deposited that draft in the account of the multi-purpose organization.

As the demand draft was not deposited in the account, Wazalwar asked Parse about it, he said he lied to him. No ‘CSR’ funds have been received. Parse said the money has been given to his wife for divorce. He will return his money in two months, he promised. He returned Rs 17 lakh to Wazalwar between March and December 2019. However, he refused to return the remaining amount. When Parse’s cheating methods were exposed, Wazalwar realized that he had been cheated. Finally, he lodged a complaint at Ambazari Police Station. A case of cheating has been registered against Parse, the media report said.

According to reports, many influential persons fell into the trap of so-called cyber expert Ajeet Parse who has been booked by Nagpur Crime Branch on the charges of cheating a doctor to the tune of Rs 4.5 crore by promising him to set up a college and get CSR funds. Posing as a cyber crime expert, the accused Parse had pocketed huge money from these persons.

A case of fraud of Rs 4.5 crore was lodged against Parse on October 11, 2022. The complaint was lodged by Dr Rajesh Murkute against Parse. Dr Murkute told police that he came in contact with Parse through a relative in 2019. Parse told him that he had close contacts in the Prime Minister’s Office to get the permission for opening a medical college. He also lured Dr Murkute to get funds under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for opening the college. After taking Rs 25 lakh from Dr Murkute, he created a fake ID of the PMO and sent a letter to Dr Murkute that funds were released to him. When the complaint was investigated by the cops, it was revealed that the accused Parse had cheated many people in a similar way. Parse got a hint of this investigation and got admitted in a hospital before a case was registered against him, the reports said.

