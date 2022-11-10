New body of MEAI, Nagpur Chapter, takes charge

Nagpur: In the recently held Annual General Body Meeting of the Nagpur Chapter of the Mining Engineers’ Association of India (MEAI, Nagpur Chapter) recently, the election of new Executive Committee of MEAI, Nagpur Chapter was conducted and elected Executive Committee for the tenure of 2022-24.

During the election proceedings, P.N. Sharma, Chief Controller of Mines (In Charge), Indian Bureau of Mines was elected as a Chairman while R.C. Sanodia, Ex-Chief General Manager, Western Coalfield Limited was elected as Vice–Chairman. Dr. Y.G. Kale, Controller of Mines, Indian Bureau of Mines was elected as Secretary and Arun Chachane, Assistant Controller of Mines, Indian Bureau of Mines has been elected as Joint Secretary. A.D. Selokar, Mineral Economist, IBM was elected as treasurer for the term of 2022-24. Being a past Vice-Chairman, Dr. J.C. Jhanwar, Chief Scientist, Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research was elected as Ex-Officio Member.

Advertisement

Other members of the Executive Committee as elected are Prof. Dr. M.S. Tiwari (RKNEC), Dr. A.K. Raina, Chief Scientist (CIMFR), Rajesh Bhattacharya, Joint General Manager (Mine Planning, M/s MOIL), V.R. Parida, Joint General Manager (Environment, M/s MOIL). B.K. Shukla, Legal Consultant. Further C.S. Gundewar, Ex-Controller General, Indian Bureau of Mines, H.R. Kalihari, Mining Consultant and Sitaram Lomaror, Chief Manager, Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited were nominated as Special Invitees for the committee. The entire Executive Committee was elected unopposed with unanimous consent. C.S. Gundewar, former Controller General, Indian Bureau of Mines presided over the Annual General Meeting while Dr. C.J. Radhakrishanan Pillai acted as Election Officer. Large numbers of members participated in the AGM.

Advertisement

Mining Engineers’ Association of India established in the year 1957 is a registered professional body consisting of large numbers of mining engineers, geologists and scientists working in mining and allied sectors. Its headquarter is located at Hyderabad and has 26 Chapters spread all over the country. It regularly organizes the technical lectures of eminent persons in the field of mining and allied branches and also Seminars and symposia on topical interest. It also publishes a monthly magazine titled ‘Mining Engineers’ Journal’ through which technical papers on mining and allied topics are published.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement