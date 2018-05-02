One more Covid +ve in Nagpur, Cases now at 59

Nagpur: Samples of one suspects admitted in one of the institutional quarantine facilities in Nagpur tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Nagpur to 59, including one death. Total 11 patients have recovered and discharged till date.

Positives a youth, a resident of Santi Nagar.

Maharashtra reports only 34 new cases after testing protocol changes

Maharashtra has reported only 34 fresh covid-19 cases in the past 12 hours, much lower than the hundreds the state has been confirming over the past week.

Of the 34, 23 are from Pune, six from Mumbai, four from Malegaon in Nashik and one from Thane, taking the state’s total to 3,236. Maharashtra is also the first state in India to have crossed the 3,000 mark in the number of positive cases.

The fall in the number of cases can be attributed to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC), Mumbai’s civic body, decision to change its testing protocol and procedure.