Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Apr 17th, 2020

    One more Covid +ve in Nagpur, Cases now at 59

    Nagpur: Samples of one suspects admitted in one of the institutional quarantine facilities in Nagpur tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Nagpur to 59, including one death. Total 11 patients have recovered and discharged till date.

    Positives a youth, a resident of Santi Nagar.

    Also Read: Covid-19 Outbreak : 2 wards under Mangalwari, Dharampeth zones sealed in Nagpur

    Maharashtra reports only 34 new cases after testing protocol changes

    Maharashtra has reported only 34 fresh covid-19 cases in the past 12 hours, much lower than the hundreds the state has been confirming over the past week.

    Of the 34, 23 are from Pune, six from Mumbai, four from Malegaon in Nashik and one from Thane, taking the state’s total to 3,236. Maharashtra is also the first state in India to have crossed the 3,000 mark in the number of positive cases.

    The fall in the number of cases can be attributed to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC), Mumbai’s civic body, decision to change its testing protocol and procedure.

    Happening Nagpur
    NMC-OCW Unsung Women Water Warriors
    NMC-OCW Unsung Women Water Warriors
    Leucistic Sloth Bear recorded in Melghat Tiger Reserve
    Leucistic Sloth Bear recorded in Melghat Tiger Reserve
    Nagpur Crime News
    Liquor being sold at medical store amid lockdown
    Liquor being sold at medical store amid lockdown
    Eight held for gambling on cockfight, material worth Rs 22.12 lakh seized
    Eight held for gambling on cockfight, material worth Rs 22.12 lakh seized
    Maharashtra News
    कोरोनाला घाबरू नका, मनपा करणार आता समुपदेशन
    कोरोनाला घाबरू नका, मनपा करणार आता समुपदेशन
    कोविड-१९ व लॉकडाऊनमुळे उद्भवलेल्या परिस्थितीत २० एप्रिल पासून ऊर्जा विभागाने सज्ज रहावे..डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    कोविड-१९ व लॉकडाऊनमुळे उद्भवलेल्या परिस्थितीत २० एप्रिल पासून ऊर्जा विभागाने सज्ज रहावे..डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    Hindi News
    पुलिस को कठोर भूमिका लेना जरुरी
    पुलिस को कठोर भूमिका लेना जरुरी
    कूलर की दुकानें होगी शुरू,जिलाधिकारी ने दी जानकारी
    कूलर की दुकानें होगी शुरू,जिलाधिकारी ने दी जानकारी
    Trending News
    Covid-19 Outbreak : 2 wards under Mangalwari, Dharampeth zones sealed in Nagpur
    Covid-19 Outbreak : 2 wards under Mangalwari, Dharampeth zones sealed in Nagpur
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: Two more test Positive, Tally Jumps to 58
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: Two more test Positive, Tally Jumps to 58
    Featured News
    One more Covid +ve in Nagpur, Cases now at 59
    One more Covid +ve in Nagpur, Cases now at 59
    Maha govt tells landlords to defer 3 months’ rent
    Maha govt tells landlords to defer 3 months’ rent
    Trending In Nagpur
    Many Grant in Aid Colleges of State Ignoring Implementation of Important sub clause 4 (1) (b) of RTI : Study
    Many Grant in Aid Colleges of State Ignoring Implementation of Important sub clause 4 (1) (b) of RTI : Study
    कोरोनाला घाबरू नका, मनपा करणार आता समुपदेशन
    कोरोनाला घाबरू नका, मनपा करणार आता समुपदेशन
    वीजपुरवठा खंडित झाल्याची तक्रार नोंदविण्यासाठी महावितरणची मिस्ड कॉल व ‘एसएमएस’ सुविधा
    वीजपुरवठा खंडित झाल्याची तक्रार नोंदविण्यासाठी महावितरणची मिस्ड कॉल व ‘एसएमएस’ सुविधा
    पुलिस को कठोर भूमिका लेना जरुरी
    पुलिस को कठोर भूमिका लेना जरुरी
    कूलर की दुकानें होगी शुरू,जिलाधिकारी ने दी जानकारी
    कूलर की दुकानें होगी शुरू,जिलाधिकारी ने दी जानकारी
    स्मार्ट सिटी के महाप्रबंधक पर ‘होम क्वारंटाइन’ महिला कर्मी का आरोप, बैठक मे आने का आदेश दिया
    स्मार्ट सिटी के महाप्रबंधक पर ‘होम क्वारंटाइन’ महिला कर्मी का आरोप, बैठक मे आने का आदेश दिया
    कोरोनाला घाबरू नका, मनपा करणार आता समुपदेशन
    कोरोनाला घाबरू नका, मनपा करणार आता समुपदेशन
    One more Covid +ve in Nagpur, Cases now at 59
    One more Covid +ve in Nagpur, Cases now at 59
    तीन महिने घरभाडे वसुली न करण्याच्या सूचना
    तीन महिने घरभाडे वसुली न करण्याच्या सूचना
    नागपुर में 59 हुए कोरोना पाजिटिव,सतरंजीपुरा के संपर्क का एक और मरीज
    नागपुर में 59 हुए कोरोना पाजिटिव,सतरंजीपुरा के संपर्क का एक और मरीज
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145