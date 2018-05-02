Covid-19 Outbreak : 2 wards under Mangalwari, Dharampeth zones sealed in Nagpur

Nagpur: Exercising restraint over the movement of people in corona affected areas, the NMC has sealed the wards where the patients were found infected with novel Corona Virus (Covid-19). After a positive patient was found in Gautam Nagar, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner, Tukaram Munde on Friday directed to seal Ward No. 10 and 12 under Mangalwari and Dharampeth zones respectively.

In South-East, Gittikhadan Police Station, from South-East, Parsi Seminary Entry Point, South Parsi Seminary South Point, besides, in South-West, Taj Kirana, in West, Nirmal Ganga Complex, Gittikhadan Chowk Katol Road, from North-West Velkin Multispeciality Hospital, North, Caps Rejessency and Shri Ramdevbaba Temple North-East have been declared prohibited spots and all the avenues leading to these spots have been sealed until the further notice from the administration.

No citizens living under these areas are allowed to step out. However, individuals serving in essential services, medical professionals, medical shop owners, ambulance owners and other shoppers selling essential goods are exceptions.