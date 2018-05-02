One killed, 4 injured as house collapses in Sadar

Nagpur: A very old building comprising ground-plus-one storied house collapsed at Azad Chowk in Sadar area on Monday leaving one dead and four injured.

The 50-year-old house was said to be dilapidated, and was owned by one, Ashok Hiralal Teksultan. The incident occurred at around 4.45 am

Following which, the rescue teams from Civil Lines Fire Station, Sugatnagar Fire Station, Cotten Market Station, and Ganjipeth Fire Station along with Dy Incident Commander Dharampeth zone and Ex Engineer, Emergency Response team from HQ rushed to the spot.

Five people were pulled out from the debris and rushed to hospital. A 43-year-old man among them was declared brought dead, the official said.

Prabha Teksultan (55), Laxmi Teksultan (65), Lokesh Teksultan (22), Rakesh Sirohiya (32) survived the incident. However, a 43-year-old Kishore Teksultan was declared dead at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital.