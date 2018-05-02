Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Jan 4th, 2020
    One dead, five rescued as boat capsizes off Vasai beach

    One person drowned and five others were rescued, when their boat capsized at Rangaon beach in Vasai town in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

    The incident took place late Friday evening, when six people hired a boat illegally and went for a joyride in the sea at Rangaon beach, an official said.

    While Giriz resident Steven Coutinho (38) drowned, five others on the boat were rescued by locals, he said.

    The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered in this regard, he added.

    Always give back something to your school: PBVV Reunion Get Together
    Booty worth Rs 5 lakh stolen as man keeps house door open in Koradi
    नागपूर विभागात २१ महिला करतात सेवेचे संचालन
    नए वर्ष पर 100 अरब व्हाट्सएप मेसेज भेजे गए, 20 अरब मेसेज भारतीयों ने भेजे
    Priyanka meets cleric beaten up by UP cops
    कैबिनेट मंत्री नहीं बनाने से नाराज राज्यमंत्री अब्दुल सत्तार ने दिया इस्तीफा
    Now, portfolio allocation to MVA ministers on Monday: Media report
