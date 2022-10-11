One-day Workshop on Career in IP held at Maharashtra National Law University

Nagpur: Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Nagpur, organised a ‘One Day Workshop on Career in IP’ on October 8, 2022. The CIPR and DPIIT-IPR Chair at MNLU, Nagpur conducted the program under the dynamic leadership of Prof. (Dr.) Vijender Kumar, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, MNLU, Nagpur. Dr. Ragini P. Khubalkar, In-charge DPIIT-IPR Chair and Assistant Professor of Law, MNLU, Nagpur welcomed the resource persons and participants to the workshop and briefly introduced the theme of the workshop conducted by the DPIIT-IPR Chair which covered opportunities from all sectors of Intellectual Property Rights. The objectives of the session were to explore career opportunities in IPR. Adv. DamodarVaidhya, Founder, Dserve Legal, Dr. Pankaj Borkar, Dy Controller of Patents, RGNIIPM, Nagpur. Ms. Udita Patro, Partner, Anand and Anand and Ms. Megha Agrawal, Founder Intellectual Coolie, Nagpurwere the resource persons for the workshop.

The workshop commenced with the discourse of Dr. Pankaj Borkar, Dy Controller of Patents, RGNIIPM, Nagpur. In his address he highlighted the fact that India is turning into a hub of startups and R&D centers, which are nothing but intellectual creations. Further threw some light on how students with a background in science or engineering can also pursue a career in IP. While doing so he cited that they may involve working for any stage in the lifecycle of a product or a technology from inception to R&D, technology/product analysis, patent application drafting, filing, prosecution, licensing etc.

The next resource person Ms. Udita Patro, Partner, Anand and Anandthrough her analytical presentation extensively covered the career opportunities in the IP litigation. She explained about the internships and other potential platforms for the budding lawyers. Ms. Patro made all the attendees aware about the benefits of choosing IP Industry like one get the exposure to new technologies, it opens avenues beyond the conventional jobs. Unlike other industries, one gets a lot of opportunities to work on cross domain projects which are not only interesting but also enhance your knowledge.

Following her discourse Ms. Megha AgarwalFounder Intellectual Coolie, Nagpur addressed the participants. She emphasised on the fact that a career in the IP industry is both challenging and fulfilling. This is the sort of industry that needs not only technical and analytical skills, but also excellent communication and client management skills. Ms. Agarwal explained about the career opportunities and training programs regarding IP designed by various institutes all over India. She promoted the Women Scientist Program which is a scheme launched for women from science and technology background.

Further the workshop presided over by Adv. Damodar Vaidya Founder, Dserve Legal. Adv. Vaidya expertise in the field of international and corporate tax, goods and service tax, customs and foreign trade policy, classification, valuation, IPR disputes, IPR acquisition, contract structuring, commercial disputes, litigation management, and industry specific regulations. He explained about providing litigation and advisory services in IP. He emphasised on the drafting skills and paralegal services for people from diverse fields having a potential career in IP.

The workshop was conducted in virtual mode and was followed by a question-answer session.All the resource persons enthusiastically answered the participants. The workshop was moderated by Ms. Shweta Kulkarni Research Assistant of DPIIT-IPR Chair, at MNLU, Nagpur and a vote of thanks was proposed by Ms. Trupti Kokate, Research Assistant of DPIIT-IPR Chair, at MNLU, Nagpur.The workshop received an overwhelming participation of 100 participants and all the speakers provided knowledge to students and graduates about new career opportunities in IP.

