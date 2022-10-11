Nasty act: MLA’s son goes berserk; abuses, threatens lady employee at Nagpur Railway Station

Nagpur: The Nagpur Railway Station on Monday witnessed a nasty incident when the son of a Nagpur MLA went berserk and abused a lady employee for not providing a battery-powered platform car in time. However, surprisingly, the Railway officials maintained ‘radio silence’ and were not ready to say anything in this regard, according to a report in a Marathi news channel.

As per the report, the female employee, who had undergone a bypass surgery a few months ago, was so scared by the threatening posture of the MLA’s son, she had to be admitted in a hospital, the report said.

According to the report, the son of the MLA from Nagpur came to the Station Manager’s Office (Commercial) at Nagpur Railway Station on Monday around 2.30 pm. He asked the female employee present in the office for a Battery Operated Platform Car to reach the platform. However, she said that it was late as the platform car had already left with one disabled person. This enraged the ‘unruly’ son of the leader and he started abusing the female employee in filthy language. “I am the son of a big leader. Don’t you recognise me?” shouted the brat and threatened her of dire consequences.

When the news channel contacted the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Krishnath Patil for his version, he did not respond. Ashutosh Pandey, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner of Central Railway said that he has not received any such complaint so far.

The incident has left other employees scared as the issue of their safety has come to the fore. Usually, the Nagpur Railway Station is under the watch of RPF and Railway Police. However, even after such a big incident, not a single security personnel rushed to help the helpless lady employee. No action was taken. All of them were acting like nothing had happened, the report said.

