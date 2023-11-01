One Day Seminar organised Jointly by Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University and G HRaisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur

Nagpur : A One-day Seminar on“Human Development through Science and Technologyin the Interest of Society”was successfully organized by the Faculty of Humanities, RashtrasantTukadojiMaharaj Nagpur University in association with Faculty of Science and Technology, G.H. Raisoni College for Engineering, Nagpuron October 31, 2023. This seminar was an effort to promote interdisciplinary research/studies to meet the conditions of National Education Policy- 2020. Program began withthe welcomeaddress by DrSachinUntawale, Director GHRCE. Use of Technology for betterment of Society through interdisciplinary approach and understanding importance of core branches of engineering in augmenting human development was highlighted by Dr Sachin Untawale.Opening Remarks about human being and human development in context to Science and Technology was narrated by the deliberations of Dr D M Shende, Department of English, RTMNU.Book authored by him titled Human Concern was also released during the inaugural ceremony.

Chief Guest of the seminar Hon.Vice Chancellor of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Dr. Subhash R Chaudhari emphasized on various approaches adopted by RTMNU to bring out technology from Lab to Land for betterment of society. Keynote address was delivered byDr. SharadNimbalkar, Former Vice Chancellor, PanjabraoDeshmukhKrishiVidyapeeth, Akola.He talked about bringing technology for the benefit of farmers and importance of taking it to villages. Dr. Santosh Jaju, Deputy Director GHRCE proposed a vote of thanks and briefed about the objective of seminar.Expert,Dr. Prantik Banerjee, Dept. of English, Hislop College, Nagpurhighlighted role of Humanities as inclusive aspect of Science and Technology and suggested curriculum involving arts and music blended with technology.

Dr. GoutamGhoshal, Former Professor-Faculty of Humanities, Shantiniketan, briefed about higher level consciousness and Aurobindo work and basics of spiritual healing.Concluding remarks were madeby Dr. VinayakDeshpande, Vice Chancellor, G H RaisoniUniversity, Amravatiby connecting the dots of talks delivered by experts and keynote address.

It wasfollowed by a formal vote of thanks proposed by DrShyamKoreti, Dean Faculty of Humanities, RTMNU.While programme was compered by DrReemaKharabe,from RTMNU. Conveners from GHRCE Nagpur and RTMNU, worked hard to make the program successful. It was attended by 300 plus participants from differenteducational institutions.

Left to Right : Dr. Santosh Jaju, Deputy Director, GHRCE, Dr. Sachin Untawale Director,GHRCE, Dr. SubhashChaudhari VC,Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Dr. SharadNimbalkar, Former Vice Chancellor, PanjabraoKrishiVidyapeeth, Akola, Dr D M Shende, Department of English, RTMNU, DrShyamKoreti, Dean Faculty of Humanities, RTMNU

