Festive loot: Pvt bus operators in Nagpur exploit Diwali passengers with outrageous fares

Nagpur: As the festive season of Diwali approaches, private bus operators in Nagpur have chosen to implement flexi-fares, similar to the Indian Railways, despite explicit directives from the State Transport Department not to charge more than 50% of the per kilometre fare of state transport buses run by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), a report in local English daily said.

This decision has resulted in a significant increase in bus fares on popular routes, leaving passengers grappling with higher costs as they strive to find safe, affordable, and convenient transportation options to be with their loved ones during Diwali.

Diwali will commence on November 10 with ‘Dhanteras’ and conclude on November 15 with ‘Bhai Dooj.’ For travellers who were unable to secure railway tickets 120 days in advance, the prospect of spending more on bus fares is a looming reality. Notably, a return journey from Nagpur to Pune between November 16 and November 20 could cost passengers anywhere from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000.

According to the report, a survey of various private bus operators reveals that bus fares begin to rise from November 5 and continue to surge until November 20. The increase in fares is particularly pronounced on routes connecting cities like Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Surat, Indore, Aurangabad, and Varanasi.

One of the busiest routes, Nagpur to Pune, typically offers AC sleeper bus fares between Rs 800 and Rs 1,500. However, during the Diwali season, these fares have surged to the range of Rs 2,800 to Rs 3,250. For Volvo sleeper buses, the prices have skyrocketed to a staggering Rs 6,000, the report added.

The report further said that on November 11, one day before Diwali, some bus operators are charging a staggering Rs 9,700 for a seat on a semi-sleeper bus. Fares for semi-sleeper and sleeper bus services from Nagpur to Hyderabad and Mumbai range between Rs 1,200 and Rs 4,000.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has taken a contrasting approach to private bus operators during the Diwali season. An official from MSRTC stated that the fare for the Nagpur-Pune ST bus is a reasonable Rs 1,680. Furthermore, MSRTC plans to operate 30 additional buses to Pune, including five sleeper buses, to accommodate the surge in demand for affordable and accessible transportation options.

While the Diwali season is a time for joy, family gatherings, and celebrations, the exorbitant bus fares imposed by private operators during this period are creating financial challenges for many travelers. The decision by these operators to implement flexi-fares in disregard of state transport regulations has led to bus fares more than doubling on popular routes. As passengers struggle to find cost-effective and safe transportation to be with their loved ones, the issue of price gouging during festive seasons calls for regulatory scrutiny and consumer protection measures.

