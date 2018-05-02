Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    One commando killed in encounter with Maoists near Gadchiroli

    NAGPUR: One C-60 commando was killed and three, including an officer, were injured during an encounter between with Maoists at Poyerkothi in Bhamragarh tehsil in south Gadchiroli in the early hours of Sunday.

    The encounter took place during an operation near Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border which is also considered as a getaway to Abhujmadh, a Maoist den, where the top guerilla leaders are known to be hiding in the inhospitable and densely forested terrain.

    The operation was led by sub-inspector Kadam into the deep forested zone following input of heavy presence of Maoists. Sources said at least two senior cadre Maoists leaders had led the operation from their side. The involvement of Bhamragarh Local guerrilla squad (LGS) was likely along with other formations.

    The injured were in the process of being flown to Nagpur.


