Maharashtra Extends Coronavirus Lockdown To May 31

Mumbai/Nagpur: With the biggest caseload in the country, Maharashtra has decided to extend the lockdown till May 31. After Punjab, Mizoram and Telangana, Maharashtra has become the latest state to extend restrictions.

Maharashtra reported 67 deaths due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday, of which 41 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, according to data from the state Health Department.

A total of 1,606 new Covid-19 cases were reported from across the state on Saturday. The state tally of COVID-19 positive patients is now 30,706 and the toll has gone up to 1,135.