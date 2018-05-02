Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sun, May 17th, 2020

    Maharashtra Extends Coronavirus Lockdown To May 31

    Mumbai/Nagpur: With the biggest caseload in the country, Maharashtra has decided to extend the lockdown till May 31. After Punjab, Mizoram and Telangana, Maharashtra has become the latest state to extend restrictions.

    Maharashtra reported 67 deaths due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday, of which 41 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, according to data from the state Health Department.

    A total of 1,606 new Covid-19 cases were reported from across the state on Saturday. The state tally of COVID-19 positive patients is now 30,706 and the toll has gone up to 1,135.


