On high alert: NMC rolls out disaster management plan as monsoon nears

Advertisement



Nagpur: Bracing for the challenges posed by the monsoon, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has activated its disaster response mechanism to tackle emergencies ranging from floods and waterlogging to structural collapses and fallen trees. The civic body’s comprehensive monsoon management plan will be in force from June 1 to September 30, under the leadership of Additional Commissioner Vasumana Pant.

Aimed at ensuring swift and coordinated responses, Manoj Talewar, In-charge Chief Engineer, has been designated as the planning head, while Chief Fire Officer B S Chandankhede will lead operational efforts.

Gold Rate 24 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,300/- Gold 22 KT 89,600/- Silver/Kg 98,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Six departments roped in

The preparedness plan involves six key departments — electricity, garden, public health engineering, solid waste, workshop, and encroachment removal. The primary goal is to ensure timely response in cases of urban flooding, building collapses, tree falls, road blockages, and waterlogging.

Special teams have been formed, comprising officials from NMC headquarters, zonal engineers, executive engineers, and other key personnel, all of whom will remain on round-the-clock alert throughout the monsoon season.

Lessons from 2023 floods

The move comes in the wake of severe flooding on September 23, 2023, which inundated homes and areas along the Nag River, drawing public outrage over poor civic preparedness. South and South-West Nagpur were hit particularly hard, witnessing flooding multiple times due to inadequate drainage systems. Property losses running into crores were reported, with damaged homes and vehicles.

This year, anxious residents of flood-prone zones are hoping for a better response and preventive measures from NMC.

24×7 Control Room now active

To handle citizen grievances and emergency calls, NMC has activated a 24-hour control room at its headquarters. Complaints can be registered via phone on 2567029, 2567777, and emergency helpline 108.

Twelve assistant engineers have been deployed, with two senior officials and zonal executive engineers taking 10-day rotational duties to supervise control room operations.

Four dedicated response teams

NMC has also formed four dedicated teams to handle specific crisis scenarios:

• Team 1 (Fire & Public Works): Will respond to cases of urban flooding.

• Team 2 (Garden Department): Tasked with clearing fallen trees.

• Team 3 (Electricity Department): Will tackle incidents involving snapped wires or broken poles.

• Team 4 (Solid Waste, Encroachment, Workshop, and Hot-Mix Departments): To respond to building collapses and infrastructure-related hazards.

With monsoon clouds gathering, the NMC says it is better equipped this year to handle nature’s fury — but all eyes are on how effectively this preparedness translates into on-ground action.

Advertisement

Advertisement