On Camera, IndiGo Plane’s Engine Catches Fire During Take-Off In Delhi

The Delhi to Bengaluru IndiGo flight 6E-2131 aborted its take-off and a “full emergency” was declared at the Indira Gandhi International airport, reports said.

New Delhi: An IndiGo aircraft taking off for Bengaluru had to be grounded at the Delhi airport after one of its engines caught fire, videos showed on Friday.

One of the passengers, Priyanka Kumar, posted a video of the incident on Twitter, that showed one of the engines on fire and sending off sparks.

There has been a spike in incidents involving low-cost carriers like SpiceJet and IndiGo in recent months, prompting multiple investigations by India’s aviation regulator.

In July, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, or DGCA, sought an explanation from SpiceJet after an unusually high number of incidents involving its aircraft and pointed out big gaps on how the airline is functioning.

